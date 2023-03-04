Complete command: Olmsted Falls dominates Holland Springfield in convincing showing Mar 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olmsted Falls' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Holland Springfield 63-21 at Holland Springfield High on March 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.Olmsted Falls darted in front of Holland Springfield 9-8 to begin the second quarter.The Bulldogs fought to a 28-17 half margin at the Blue Devils' expense.Olmsted Falls stormed to a 42-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-2 edge.Recently on Feb. 25, Holland Springfield squared off with Toledo Start in a basketball game. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Holland Springfield High School Olmsted Falls High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy Trade School Systems Trending Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event