Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus Grove nipped Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40-32 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High on March 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 25, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against McComb . Click here for a recap. Columbus Grove took on Kalida on Feb. 25 at Kalida High School. For more, click here.

Tags