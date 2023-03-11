Columbus Africentric takes a toll on Doylestown Chippewa Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbus Africentric pushed past Doylestown Chippewa for a 75-62 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.Columbus Africentric moved in front of Doylestown Chippewa 27-13 to begin the second quarter.The Chipps rallied in the second quarter by making it 41-28.Doylestown Chippewa bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 58-52.Conditioning showed as the Nubians outscored the Chipps 17-10 in the fourth quarter.Recently on March 4, Columbus Africentric squared off with Versailles in a basketball game.For a complete roundup of today's Girls Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Columbus Africentric Doylestown Chippewa High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event