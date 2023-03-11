Cincinnati Princeton dispatches Olmsted Falls Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cincinnati Princeton had its hands full but finally brushed off Olmsted Falls 69-51 at Olmsted Falls High on March 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 17-16 lead over Olmsted Falls.The Vikings fought to a 34-25 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 21-12 in the fourth quarter.In recent action on March 4, Olmsted Falls faced off against Holland Springfield and Cincinnati Princeton took on Kings Mill Kings on March 4 at Kings Mill Kings High School.For a complete roundup of today's Girls Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Olmsted Falls High School Cincinnati Princeton High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems The Economy Computer Science Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event