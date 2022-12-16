Cincinnati Gamble Montessori recorded a big victory over Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts 52-10 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori opened with a 21-6 advantage over Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts through the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.