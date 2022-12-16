Cincinnati Gamble Montessori recorded a big victory over Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts 52-10 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16.
Cincinnati Gamble Montessori opened with a 21-6 advantage over Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts through the first quarter.
The Gators fought to a 34-8 intermission margin at the SCPA's expense.
Cincinnati Gamble Montessori roared to a 52-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
The SCPA rallied with a 2-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Gators prevailed.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.