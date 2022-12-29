Amanda-Clearcreek eventually plied victory away from Johnstown 47-39 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 29.
Johnstown started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown were engaged in a meager affair at 36-26 as the final quarter started.
The Johnnies enjoyed a 13-11 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
