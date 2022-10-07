Zanesville West Muskingum walked the high-wire before edging McConnelsville Morgan 26-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Zanesville West Muskingum drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over McConnelsville Morgan after the first quarter.
The Tornadoes' offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 43-14 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Zanesville Maysville and McConnelsville Morgan took on Dresden Tri-Valley on September 23 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
