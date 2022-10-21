Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 49-7 destruction of Grove City Christian in Ohio high school football on October 21.
The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 28-0 lead over Grove City Christian.
The Warriors opened a lopsided 49-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Worthington Christian and Grove City Christian were both scoreless.
The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Eagles' spirited final-quarter performance.
