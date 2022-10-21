Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 49-7 destruction of Grove City Christian in Ohio high school football on October 21.

The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 28-0 lead over Grove City Christian.

