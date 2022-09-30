Columbus St. Francis DeSales edged Dover in a 23-16 overtime thriller during this Ohio football game.

Dover started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.