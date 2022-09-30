Columbus St. Francis DeSales edged Dover in a 23-16 overtime thriller during this Ohio football game.
Dover started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Stallions and the Tornadoes locked in a 13-13 stalemate.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.
Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Stallions and the Tornadoes locked in a 16-16 stalemate.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales put a bow on this victory with a strong third overtime-period kick, outpointing Dover 7-0 in the last stanza.
