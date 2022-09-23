Whitehouse Anthony Wayne notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bowling Green 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne moved in front of Bowling Green 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Bowling Green battled back to make it 13-7 in the third quarter.
The Generals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-7 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green squared off with September 24, 2021 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Bowling Green faced off against Perrysburg and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Maumee on September 9 at Maumee High School. For more, click here.
