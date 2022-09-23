Whitehouse Anthony Wayne notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bowling Green 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne moved in front of Bowling Green 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

