Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Westerville South broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 30-7 explosion on Westerville Central during this Ohio football game.
Westerville South opened with a 3-0 advantage over Westerville Central through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a slim 13-0 gap over the Warhawks at halftime.
Westerville South stormed to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.