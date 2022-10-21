West Milton Milton-Union tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up De Graff Riverside 51-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over De Graff Riverside through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense stormed in front for a 31-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.
West Milton Milton-Union breathed fire to a 51-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
