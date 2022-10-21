West Milton Milton-Union tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up De Graff Riverside 51-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over De Graff Riverside through the first quarter.

