Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but West Milton Milton-Union broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 45-13 explosion on Dayton Oakwood for an Ohio high school football victory on September 1.

The first quarter gave West Milton Milton-Union a 7-6 lead over Dayton Oakwood.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.