Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but West Milton Milton-Union broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 45-13 explosion on Dayton Oakwood for an Ohio high school football victory on September 1.
The first quarter gave West Milton Milton-Union a 7-6 lead over Dayton Oakwood.
The Bulldogs registered a 28-13 advantage at intermission over the Lumberjacks.
West Milton Milton-Union breathed fire to a 42-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.
