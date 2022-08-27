Mighty close, mighty fine, West Liberty-Salem wore a victory shine after clipping Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42-41 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 28-21 advantage over West Liberty-Salem as the first quarter ended.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Tigers fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Raiders.
