West Chester Lakota West collected a solid win over Cincinnati Colerain in a 31-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21.
West Chester Lakota West darted in front of Cincinnati Colerain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
West Chester Lakota West collected a solid win over Cincinnati Colerain in a 31-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21.
West Chester Lakota West darted in front of Cincinnati Colerain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Firebirds' offense stormed in front for a 17-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
West Chester Lakota West breathed fire to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cardinals rallied in the final quarter, but the Firebirds skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Colerain squared off with October 15, 2021 at Cincinnati Colerain High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain took on Liberty Township Lakota East on October 7 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.