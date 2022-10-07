West Alexandria Twin Valley South was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 46-7 victory over Batavia Clermont Northeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 32-7 advantage over Batavia Clermont Northeastern through the first quarter.

