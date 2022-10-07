West Alexandria Twin Valley South was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 46-7 victory over Batavia Clermont Northeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 32-7 advantage over Batavia Clermont Northeastern through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
West Alexandria Twin Valley South jumped to a 39-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
