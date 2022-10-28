The bleachers should have come equipped with seat belts as fans took a rollercoaster ride before Morrow Little Miami's 27-24 win over Xenia in extra time for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a close 14-7 gap over the Buccaneers at the intermission.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers and the Buccaneers locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Morrow Little Miami and Xenia locked in a 24-24 stalemate.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the second overtime period.
