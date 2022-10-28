The bleachers should have come equipped with seat belts as fans took a rollercoaster ride before Morrow Little Miami's 27-24 win over Xenia in extra time for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

