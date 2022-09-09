It would have taken a herculean effort for Goshen to claim this one, and Washington Court House Miami Trace wouldn't allow that in a 49-7 decision at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on September 9 in Ohio football action.
Washington Court House Miami Trace drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Washington Court House Miami Trace roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
