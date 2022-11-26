Riding a wave of production, Warren John F. Kennedy surfed over Newark Catholic 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 26.
Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Newark Catholic through the first quarter.
Riding a wave of production, Warren John F. Kennedy surfed over Newark Catholic 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 26.
Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Newark Catholic through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Warren John F. Kennedy and Newark Catholic locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
Last season, Newark Catholic and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on November 27, 2021 at Newark Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on November 12, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Newark Catholic took on Waterford on November 12 at Newark Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.