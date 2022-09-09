Warren John F. Kennedy poked just enough holes in Sandusky Perkins' defense to garner a taut, 20-12 victory at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on September 9 in Ohio football action.

Sandusky Perkins started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Warren John F. Kennedy at the end of the first quarter.

