Warren John F. Kennedy poked just enough holes in Sandusky Perkins' defense to garner a taut, 20-12 victory at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on September 9 in Ohio football action.
Sandusky Perkins started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Warren John F. Kennedy at the end of the first quarter.
Warren John F. Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-12 lead over Sandusky Perkins.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
