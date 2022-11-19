Warren John F. Kennedy eventually plied victory away from Danville 22-21 on November 19 in Ohio football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Danville had a 13-7 edge on Warren John F. Kennedy at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Blue Devils' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 15-8 by the Eagles.
