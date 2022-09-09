It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Garrettsville Garfield's 34-0 blanking of Leavittsburg LaBrae at Leavittsburg Labrae High on September 9 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Garrettsville Garfield a 14-0 lead over Leavittsburg LaBrae.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.