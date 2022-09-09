It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Garrettsville Garfield's 34-0 blanking of Leavittsburg LaBrae at Leavittsburg Labrae High on September 9 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Garrettsville Garfield a 14-0 lead over Leavittsburg LaBrae.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
The G-Men hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-0 advantage in the frame.
