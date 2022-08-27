Fan stress was at an all-time high as Versailles did just enough to beat Fort Loramie 26-21 on August 26 in Ohio football.

The start wasn't the problem for Fort Loramie, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Versailles through the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.