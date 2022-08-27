Fan stress was at an all-time high as Versailles did just enough to beat Fort Loramie 26-21 on August 26 in Ohio football.
The start wasn't the problem for Fort Loramie, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Versailles through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Versailles took control in the third quarter with a 26-21 advantage over Fort Loramie.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
