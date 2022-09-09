It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Uniontown Lake wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 27-20 over Canton GlenOak for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9.

Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Canton GlenOak after the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.