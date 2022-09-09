It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Uniontown Lake wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 27-20 over Canton GlenOak for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9.
Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Canton GlenOak after the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Uniontown Lake jumped over Canton GlenOak 20-13 heading to the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
