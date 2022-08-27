Playing with a winning hand, Toledo Christian trumped Morenci 35-20 in a Michigan high school football matchup on August 26.

Toledo Christian opened with a 7-0 advantage over Morenci through the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.