Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Toledo Christian broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-25 explosion on Vermontville Maple Valley during this Ohio football game.
Toledo Christian drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Vermontville Maple Valley after the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Lions.
Toledo Christian struck to a 55-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
