It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tipp City Tippecanoe wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-20 over Piqua in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
Piqua showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Tipp City Tippecanoe as the first quarter ended.
The Indians took a 14-13 lead over the Red Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Piqua enjoyed a 20-13 lead over Tipp City Tippecanoe to start the final quarter.
The Indians' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 10-0 by the Red Devils.
