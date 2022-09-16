Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Tiffin Calvert's performance in a 44-14 destruction of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 16.
Tiffin Calvert opened with a 31-14 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.
Tiffin Calvert struck to a 44-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Senecas and the Crimson Streaks were both scoreless.
