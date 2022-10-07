Thomas Worthington endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 35-17 victory on October 7 in Ohio football.

Marysville authored a promising start, taking a 10-0 advantage over Thomas Worthington at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.