Thomas Worthington endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 35-17 victory on October 7 in Ohio football.
Marysville authored a promising start, taking a 10-0 advantage over Thomas Worthington at the end of the first quarter.
The Monarchs took a 17-7 lead over the Cardinals heading to the halftime locker room.
Marysville had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Thomas Worthington 17-14.
The Monarchs had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals won the session and the game with a 21-0 performance.
The last time Marysville and Thomas Worthington played in a 49-6 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Marysville faced off against Hilliard Darby and Thomas Worthington took on Dublin Jerome on September 23 at Dublin Jerome High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
