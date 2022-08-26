Sugar Grove Berne Union seemed to be sleepwalking at one point, but awoke to defeat Portsmouth Notre Dame 26-14 on August 26 in Ohio football action.
Portsmouth Notre Dame started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Sugar Grove Berne Union broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-14 lead over Portsmouth Notre Dame.
There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.