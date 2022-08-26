Sugar Grove Berne Union seemed to be sleepwalking at one point, but awoke to defeat Portsmouth Notre Dame 26-14 on August 26 in Ohio football action.

Portsmouth Notre Dame started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union at the end of the first quarter.

