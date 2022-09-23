Garrettsville Garfield turned in a thorough domination of Warren Champion 54-14 in Ohio high school football on September 23.
Garrettsville Garfield drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Warren Champion after the first quarter.
The G-Men opened a monstrous 42-7 gap over the Golden Flashes at the intermission.
Garrettsville Garfield steamrolled to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Golden Flashes tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion faced off on September 24, 2021 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Warren Champion faced off against Newton Falls and Garrettsville Garfield took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on September 9 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
