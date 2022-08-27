Cincinnati Anderson didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Loveland's attack in a virtuoso 42-0 performance at Loveland High on August 26 in Ohio football action.
Cincinnati Anderson pulled in front of Loveland 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Raptors opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Raptors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
