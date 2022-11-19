Fast and furious, Steubenville took charge from the start to knock back Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and eventually earn a 41-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 19.
Steubenville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.
The Big Red fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Steubenville and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley were both scoreless.
The Big Red hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-0 advantage in the frame.
