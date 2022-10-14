Springfield Northeastern controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 43-12 victory over North Lewisburg Triad in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 14-0 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

