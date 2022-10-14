Springfield Northeastern controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 43-12 victory over North Lewisburg Triad in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 14-0 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.
Springfield Northeastern controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 43-12 victory over North Lewisburg Triad in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 14-0 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.
The Jets' offense breathed fire in front for a 36-6 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Jets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
The last time Springfield Northeastern and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 51-14 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg Triad took on Milford Center Fairbanks on September 30 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.