North Lewisburg Triad unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Milford Center Fairbanks 40-6 Friday on September 30 in Ohio football.
North Lewisburg Triad moved in front of Milford Center Fairbanks 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
North Lewisburg Triad steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and North Lewisburg Triad squared off with October 1, 2021 at North Lewisburg Triad High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 17, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against London Madison-Plains and North Lewisburg Triad took on Springfield Greenon on September 16 at North Lewisburg Triad High School. For more, click here.
