No points allowed and no problems permitted for Washington Court House Washington as it controlled Bainbridge Paint Valley's offense 48-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2.
The first quarter gave Washington Court House Washington a 13-0 lead over Bainbridge Paint Valley.
The Blue Lions registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Bearcats.
Washington Court House Washington charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
