No points allowed and no problems permitted for Washington Court House Washington as it controlled Bainbridge Paint Valley's offense 48-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave Washington Court House Washington a 13-0 lead over Bainbridge Paint Valley.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.