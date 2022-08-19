No points allowed and no problems permitted for Pickerington Central as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 42-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Pickerington Central jumped in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Patriots at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Patriots 7-0 in the final quarter.
