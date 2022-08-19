No points allowed and no problems permitted for Pickerington Central as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 42-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.

Pickerington Central jumped in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

