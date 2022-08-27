Riverside Stebbins' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-21 win over Greenville on August 26 in Ohio football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Indians fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Green Wave's expense.
Riverside Stebbins moved to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Green Wave 7-0 in the last stanza.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.