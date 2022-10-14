Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14.
Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lewistown Indian Lake after the first quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 34-0 halftime margin at the Lakers' expense.
Richwood North Union pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lakers outpointed the Wildcats 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.