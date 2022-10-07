Austintown Fitch edged Wadsworth in a 42-35 extra time thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
The Grizzlies took a 13-7 lead over the Falcons heading to the halftime locker room.
Wadsworth enjoyed a 21-14 lead over Austintown Fitch to start the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Falcons and the Grizzlies locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
Wadsworth outpointed Austintown Fitch 14-7 in the first overtime period, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third overtime period, as neither squad scored.
The Falcons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth overtime period with a 42-35 lead over the Grizzlies.
Last season, Austintown Fitch and Wadsworth faced off on October 8, 2021 at Austintown Fitch High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 23, Austintown Fitch squared off with Massillon in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
