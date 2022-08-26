Reedsville Eastern painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Willow Wood Symmes Valley's defense for a 41-12 win at Reedsville Eastern High on August 26 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

