Reedsville Eastern painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Willow Wood Symmes Valley's defense for a 41-12 win at Reedsville Eastern High on August 26 in Ohio football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Eagles opened a thin 21-6 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.
Reedsville Eastern struck to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
