It didn't look good early, but Marysville wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 33-21 decision over Reynoldsburg on Friday at Reynoldsburg High on September 2 in Ohio football action.

Reynoldsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marysville at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.