It didn't look good early, but Marysville wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 33-21 decision over Reynoldsburg on Friday at Reynoldsburg High on September 2 in Ohio football action.
Reynoldsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marysville at the end of the first quarter.
The Monarchs' offense moved in front for a 19-14 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Monarchs added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.
