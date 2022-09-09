Plain City Jonathan Alder tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Springfield Northwestern 41-6 on September 9 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 13-0 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.