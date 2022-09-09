Plain City Jonathan Alder tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Springfield Northwestern 41-6 on September 9 in Ohio football action.
Plain City Jonathan Alder tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Springfield Northwestern 41-6 on September 9 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 13-0 lead over Springfield Northwestern.
The Pioneers fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Plain City Jonathan Alder charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pioneers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Northwestern faced off on September 10, 2021 at Springfield Northwestern High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on August 26, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Springfield Northwestern took on Springfield Greenon on August 26 at Springfield Greenon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
