Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Williamsburg's performance in a 54-14 destruction of Lockland for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16.
Williamsburg opened with a 14-8 advantage over Lockland through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a colossal 34-8 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 20-6 in the final quarter.
