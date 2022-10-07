It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Portsmouth Notre Dame wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 35-28 over Beaver Eastern at Beaver Eastern High on October 7 in Ohio football action.
The start wasn't the problem for Beaver Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the end of the first quarter.
The Titans kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.
Portsmouth Notre Dame stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Titans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
