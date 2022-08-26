Plain City Jonathan Alder couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 21-7 win over Delaware Buckeye Valley for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26.

Delaware Buckeye Valley authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Plain City Jonathan Alder at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.