Plain City Jonathan Alder couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 21-7 win over Delaware Buckeye Valley for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26.
Delaware Buckeye Valley authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Plain City Jonathan Alder at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Plain City Jonathan Alder enjoyed a thin margin over Delaware Buckeye Valley with a 21-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
