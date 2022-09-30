Pickerington Central's defense was a brick wall that stopped Grove City Central Crossing cold, resulting in a 35-0 victory on September 30 in Ohio football.
The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 7-0 lead over Grove City Central Crossing.
The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.
Pickerington Central pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Last season, Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing squared off with October 1, 2021 at Grove City Central Crossing High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Pickerington Central faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City Central Crossing took on Lewis Center Olentangy on September 16 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
