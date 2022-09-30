Pickerington Central's defense was a brick wall that stopped Grove City Central Crossing cold, resulting in a 35-0 victory on September 30 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 7-0 lead over Grove City Central Crossing.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.