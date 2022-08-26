It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Pataskala Watkins Memorial had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Thornville Sheridan 27-24 on August 26 in Ohio football.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Generals took a 10-6 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-10 lead over Thornville Sheridan.
The Warriors and the Generals each scored in the final quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.