It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Pataskala Watkins Memorial had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Pataskala Licking Heights 24-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Hornets took a 7-3 lead over the Warriors heading to the halftime locker room.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-7 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.
The Hornets outpointed the Warriors 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
