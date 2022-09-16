There was no tuning necessary, Paintsville Johnson Central opened in perfect harmony while drumming Waverly with a strong start in a Kentucky high school football matchup.
Paintsville Johnson Central jumped in front of Waverly 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Eagles fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.
Paintsville Johnson Central jumped to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Golden Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
